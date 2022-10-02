LifeFlight helicopter rescue crews have undertaken two missions in south west Queensland over the weekend.
On Saturday the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a young child to hospital in Toowoomba after he suffered a head injury at a property in the Maranoa region.
It's believed the primary school-aged boy had been attending a working stock event when a horse kicked a gate, which then knocked him to the ground.
The rescue chopper flew to the scene shortly before 9am on October 1, landing close to the incident, where the aeromedical team joined Queensland Ambulance Service personnel treating the injured child.
Once stabilised, the boy was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
At 2pm on Saturday, the Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew flew a boy to the Queensland Children's Hospital, after he was seriously injured in a trail bike accident in the Murweh region.
The pilot of the rescue chopper was able to land close to the accident in the remote region, where it's believed the young boy had been riding with a group of children and an adult when the bike's front wheel hit a large hole, causing him to lose control and crash.
The motorbike then landed on top of him.
Once on scene the LifeFlight critical care doctor and flight paramedic treated the primary school-aged boy for head and leg injuries.
He was then airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
