Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nev Noske funeral details released as prime mover joins Lights on the Hill convoy

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nev Noske with his truck and a triple load of wool, taken in 2020 when it was ready for one of thousands of trips that Nev made to Brisbane in his career. Picture: Sally Gall

A week after his passing, legendary wool carrier Neville Noske's prime mover is taking part in the Lights on the Hill Memorial convoy to Gatton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.