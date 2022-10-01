A week after his passing, legendary wool carrier Neville Noske's prime mover is taking part in the Lights on the Hill Memorial convoy to Gatton.
The convoy, and weekend of entertainment, is a tribute to all the people in the Australian transport industry who have dedicated the majority of their lives to carrying the country, and especially those who have lost their lives in their line of work.
The memorial itself is situated at Lake Apex Park in Gatton and is a constant reminder of the sacrifices that drivers and their families make to keep Australia moving.
Nev Noske lost his battle with cancer in Toowoomba last Sunday, September 25, and he's been remembered throughout rural Queensland as one of the last of the 'old-style' truckies.
Former Blackall truck driver Garry May posted on social media that he would have the honour of driving Nev's distinctive red Mack Ultraliner V8 prime mover in the convoy making its way down the range from Toowoomba to the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday, beginning at 9.30am.
The other half of the convoy was scheduled to depart at the same time from Rod Pilon's transport depot, merging onto the Logan Motorway, then up the Ipswich Motorway and on to the Warrego Highway, to arrive from 10.30am.
Nev's funeral will be held the following Friday, October 7 at the Hume Ridge Church, 461 Hume Street, Toowoomba, beginning at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation the Cancer Foundation.
And for those who are unable to attend either the funeral or the Lights on the Hill weekend but would like to pay their respects for Nev, they can #revitfornev at 11am on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.