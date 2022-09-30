THE Murgona Santa Gertrudis stud made a splash at its first sale at the Taroom Showgrounds by averaging nearly $20,000.
A big crowd of 52 registered bidders flocked to Friday's sale, while many more followed online via AuctionsPlus as the Wandoan-based stud, along with invited vendors Susan Michelle and Murray Smith, Doorabeeba Santa Gertudis stud, Wee Waa, NSW, offered and sold 32 bulls at an average of $19,875.
It was the invited stud that claimed the honour of topping the sale when Doorareeba Require was knocked down to the Bassingthwaighte family, Yarrawonga Cattle Company, Wallumbilla, for $46,000.
The 28-month-old polled son of Hardigreen Park Universe and out of Doorareeba N103 was the heaviest bull in the catalogue at 1105 kilograms, measured an 83 per cent morphology, an eye muscle area of 145 squared centimetres, 41 centimetres in the working gear as well as P8 and rib fats of 25 and 13 millimetres.
"We really liked his overall breed character, length of body and the fact he had an excellent sheath," buyer Andrew Bassingthwaighte said.
"At the moment, we are really chasing a bit more fat through our herd and we really liked his fat cover, which we think will help us in that direction a bit.
"Things like tenderness and eating ability are really important to us and the path we are really looking to go down, but the skin on him was the big thing for us.
"To see a bull with that beautiful skin with a great sheath and a lovely temperament made us think that we just had to get a piece of that."
Mr Bassingthwaighte said the top seller would be put to work straight away into the family's female herd.
"Originally when we saw him a few months ago we were going to put him across our heifers because he is just the perfect contrast across them," he said.
"However, he has grown a bit bigger since then and is a big thumper, so we might have to find a few cows this year before we can find a space for him.
"From here, he'll go up the road to Waco and we're confident he will go quite well."
Murgona stud principals Daniel and Kasey Phillips did not have to wait long to reach their top price as the third bull in the catalogue, Murgona Panther was snapped up by to Clinton Wheatley, Henley Brook, Western Australia for $39,000.
The sale's second top-price bull was a 24-month-old homozygous polled son of Wave Hill Molton and out of Murgona Kaitlyn, which weighed 906kg, measured 40cm in the working gear, had an EMA of 145sqcm, an 87pc morphology and had P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres.
Helping drive the success of Friday's sale was volume buyers such as K Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, who purchased seven bulls at an average of $18,285, Westmoor Pastoral Company, Roma, which purchased five bulls at an average of $26,000 and Rideout Grazing Company, Thangool, which purchased two bulls at an average of $23,000.
