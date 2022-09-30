Queensland Country Life
Emerald Farms sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

DEVELOPED brigalow softwood scrub country Emerald Farms has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for combined $11.05 million.

