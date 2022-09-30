Emerald Farms sold at auction

DEVELOPED brigalow softwood scrub country Emerald Farms has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for combined $11.05 million.
The freehold asset was offered as two parcels on an online auction and understood to have been bought by local landholders.
Lot 5 covers 1246ha (3079 acres) and sold for $7.85m - $6300/ha ($2550/acre).
Lot 1 covers 392ha (968 acres) and sold for $3.2m - $8163/ha ($3306/acre).
The two properties located 16km south of Emerald are currently run as grazing blocks. However, it is suggested that further development the country could be farmed.
Lot 5 is divided into six paddocks and has cattle yards and three dams.
Lot 1 has four paddocks and has two dams.
The auction attracted 19 registered bidders.
Bruce Douglas and Mark Muldrew from Ray White Rural handled the marketing of Emerald Farms.
