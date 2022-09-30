Soaring demand for finished cattle fueled strong competition at the recent Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where a 70-head Comet cow line reached 380c/kg.
Selling agent Brock Palmer of Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co, said market confidence was driving the "phenomenal demand".
"After the scare with FMD coming out of Winter, we're starting to see a lot of confidence moving forward with this market and it's really starting to give everyone a bit of confidence again," Mr Palmer said.
"People have been sitting on some heavier feeder and prime cattle and they were just waiting for the market to turn and I think that's why we're seeing a lot of cattle coming out of woodwork now because there's a lot of confidence about."
The large lines of cattle offered this week piqued the interest of the large gallery of restocker, feedlot and meatworks buyers in attendance on the day.
Emerald combined agents yarded 3870 head for this week's sale, an increase of 2500 head from a fortnight ago.
"Our fat cattle were 10 to 20 cents dearer than a fortnight ago," Mr Palmer said.
"The yarding saw good quality lines of both prime and store cattle from all local regions plus the inclusion of large consignments from the Charters Towers, Collinsville and Nebo districts.
"A few highlight areas of the market which saw considerable gains were heavy cows, bullocks, light feeder weight heifers and backgrounder steers."
Mr Palmer said a clear sale highlight was in the heavy cow lines, where Carl and Gail Morawitz of St Aubins, Comet sold a line of heavy weight Charbray cows, weighing 752kg, for 381.2c/kg, to return $2,854/head.
"The Morawitz family are on beautiful river country at Comet and their cows have some tremendous weight for age, he said.
"It's not everyday that you see fat cows make close to $3,000."
A line of good quality 61 x 61 grey Brahman cows and calves from Collinsville also reached $3,275/unit.
Overall, light weight yearling steers sold to top at 752c/kg and average 506c to 690c/kg to restockers.
Heavier steers sold to average between 408c to 412c/kg, while heavy bullocks sold to a 412c/kg top.
Heifers sold to average between 372c to 398c/kg, while those to feed averaged 408c and topped at 450c/kg.
Heavier cows averaged 371c to top at 384c/kg, while heavy bulls went to processors to average 349c/kg.
PTIC cows averaged 330c to 364c/kg to processors with one large line of cows and calves penned, making $3275 per unit.
Looking head, Mr Palmer was confident the market strength would hold firm.
"We've come out of a reasonable Winter, everyone's got a bit of feed, and Spring has kicked off so the demand for young cattle is just phenomenal," he said.
"We've still got two and a half months left of selling this year, but the confidence that's getting around at the moment just gives you the vibe that it should be smooth sailing right through to the end of the selling year."
The Haigh Family of Redfield, Blackwater sold heavy Droughtmaster steers for 600kgs to 411c/kg to return $2467/head.
Mick O'Sullivan of Mini Bar, Talafa Road sold Charbray steers to 484c/kg to return $2022/head.
Danny and Abby Maguire of Tafino, Emerald sold Brangus steers, weighing 352kg, for 606c/kg to return $2131/head.
The Hawkins Family of Maria Downs, Springsure sold Droughtmaster No 2 steers, weighing 327kg, for 616c/kg to return $2018/head.
The Hawkins Family of Acacia, Emerald sold Santa steers, weighing 230kg, for 720c/kg to return $1656/head.
The McKinlay Family of Scottrough, Emerald sold fat cows to 371c/kg or $1971/head.
Kemmis Creek, Nebo offered a draft of store Santa and Santa X cows to reach 398c/kg and average 375c/kgs for $1375/head.
Owen and Carmel Berry and Family, Anakie sold Angus cross heifers, weighing 253kg, for 656c/kg and 644c/kg to return $1640/head.
Fred Spannagle of Ridgeview, Yamala, sold Simmental x weaner steers, weighing 315kg, for 622.2c/kg to return $1,959/head. His Simmental x weaner heifers, weighed 312kg, and made 568.2c/kg to return $1,772/head.
Sutherland of Bogie, sold a line of lightweight crossbred weaner steers, topping at 710.2c/kg, weighing 188kg and return $1,341/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
