St Aubins heavy Charbray cows return $2,854/head at Emerald

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:30am
Agents Gary Wendt, Ray White Rural, Gracemere, and selling agent Brock Palmer, Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co, with a pen of Morawitz St Aubins heavy Charbray cows, weighing 752 kgs, which made 380c/kg to return $2,854/head. Picture supplied.

Soaring demand for finished cattle fueled strong competition at the recent Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where a 70-head Comet cow line reached 380c/kg.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

