Queensland Country Life
Home/News

William Denny hasn't let cerebral palsy get in the way of him obtaining his MC truck licence

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
October 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver William Denny has achieved his goal of obtaining a MC licence with the help of driving instructor Rob Cheek. Pictures Brandon Long

A 23-year-old Queensland man with cerebral palsy has obtained the highest and most difficult class of road licence available - a multi-combination truck licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.