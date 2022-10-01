A 23-year-old Queensland man with cerebral palsy has obtained the highest and most difficult class of road licence available - a multi-combination truck licence.
Despite being born with the condition which affects movement and posture, Toowoomba local William Denny has gone from getting a car licence in 2018 to being able to drive a prime mover with two or more trailers, including b-doubles and road trains of different configurations.
The part-time truck driver at Russell Mineral Equipment said it wasn't an easy process, but he wanted to drive the biggest rigs possible and nothing was going to stop him.
"I still can't believe what I've achieved. It's not bad for a young bloke with CP," Mr Denny said.
"It's been expensive, time consuming, physically demanding and there's been plenty of negative people, but I wanted my MC and now I have it," Mr Denny said.
"I have no words to describe how much I appreciate what Robert has done for me."
Robert Cheek, his instructor and owner of Purple Truck Driving School, has guided Mr Denny across his medium rigid, heavy rigid and heavy combination licences over the past few years.
Mr Cheek said the achievement was a testament to the young man's character.
"William is one of the most hard working students I have ever come across and to see him achieve the pinnacle of the road transport industry is simply amazing," Mr Cheek said.
Mr Denny does have some restricted movement and uses a walker to get around, but he can climb in the cab, operate the steering, auto transmission and equipment safely.
At first, he did have trouble with the air hose couplings and winding the landing gears, but after hitting the gym to build his strength, they are no longer an issue.
He doesn't come from a family of truckers - he's just always been fascinated with anything with a motor in it - and there aren't too many things he can't drive, from zero turn mowers, jet skis and boats to four wheel drives and forklifts.
Mr Denny is already planning his next adventure, buying a dual cab ute for an outback trip to Winton later this year.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.