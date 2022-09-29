Forget mathematics equations, the boarding halls of St Margaret's Anglican Girls School are full of chatter about cut outs and course work at the moment.
At least 15 of its boarders plus reserves are set to compete against other school-aged horse enthusiasts at the High School Campdraft Percentile Cup at Dalby from next Friday.
Year 12 student Lily Shann will match up with her horse, which will travel all the way down from central Queensland for the competition.
"We have a lot of campdrafters in the boarding house so it's great that we have this opportunity to compete for our school," she said.
"I think a lot of the girls really appreciate that having the campdraft team is a great way to represent the boarding house.
"Of course, not all our boarders are from country Australia, but I think it's great that everyone is really supportive - we have some girls coming just to spectate and support their friends who are drafting."
Ms Shann grew up on Nibbereena Station, just outside Moranbah, and competed in her first mini draft when she was just four years old.
"Mum, dad, my brother and sister all compete too, and during the competition season they will travel to competitions anywhere from one to 12 hours in the truck and horse float with up to 15 horses," she said.
Ms Shann has competed in the St Margaret's campdraft team for several years but the Boarder Captain is excited to compete in her final year at the school.
The high school campdraft was originally an initiative of St Margaret's Old Girl and boarder Emily Curr ('20) in 2017 and has become a staple in the campdraft calendar.
This year's event will take place at the Dalby Showgrounds from October 7-9.
