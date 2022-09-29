Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ICMJ announces Australian team including Queenslanders Lawton Elliott and Samuel Turner

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ICMJ development tour visited a variety of different sites before the national team was announced. Picture by Billy Jupp

TWO of Queensland's brightest agricultural stars will shine on the world stage after being chosen to represent Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.