TWO of Queensland's brightest agricultural stars will shine on the world stage after being chosen to represent Australia.
University of Queensland's Lawton Elliot and Samuel Turner have been selected for the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Team after strong performances at the national conference in Wagga Wagga earlier this year.
The pair will represent the green and gold in the United States alongside Austin Smith, Murdoch University, Western Australia, Jasmine Wholton, Charles Sturt University, NSW and Rachel Franklin, University of Sydney.
Agribusiness student and Jackson local Lawton Elliot said he was thrilled to have been selected into the team alongside his former roommate Samuel Turner.
"I was hopeful that I might get the nod but it is such a strong field to pick from that I wasn't really sure I'd get the nod," Mr Elliot said.
"To be picked in the team is a huge honour and I can't wait to represent Australia."
Wednesday's team announcement comes after the top performing students from the national conference and other hand-picked students from all of the competing universities toured several of Queensland's biggest agricultural operations as part of ICMJ's development week.
"It was really cool to be able to see places like Mort & Co and JBS, while Swickers was a real highlight as well," Mr Elliot said.
"The shear size and scale of that operation was a bit mind blowing, so to be given the chance to see it via ICMJ is really special."
Fellow Australian teammate Rachel Franklin said the development week had been incredibly enjoyable.
"I've really enjoyed the whole experience with ICMJ after studying a unit on it at university," Ms Franklin said.
"This tour has been a really great chance to meet and network with new people, as well as to see a lot of different parts of the supply chain."
The plans for the team's tour to the United States are yet to be finalised but it is slated to compete under the watchful eye of Australian ICMJ Coaches Melanie Smith and Nick van den Berg in several proposed states, such as Texas, Colorado and Wyoming.
"I'm really looking forward to mixing it up with some of the best teams in America," Mr Elliot said.
"We've been told to fly the flag in the lamb judging because Australia has got a really good record on that front.
"As well as holding onto that, we will be really keen to mix it up in the beef judging because we know how good they are at it."
The tour is slated for early January next year.
