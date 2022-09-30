Light weight yearling steers in demand at Dalby

The supply of stock reduced by 1345 head to 3089 at Dalby. Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 487 head from far western Queensland plus a couple of small consignments from SA and NSW, with the remainder from the usual supply areas.
The large panel of export processors in attendance included local and interstate operators, however not all processors were active in the market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock continued to receive very strong support. Yearling steers to feed improved in price by 10c to 20c/kg. There was a wide variation in the standard of the light weight yearling heifers and prices responded accordingly. A fair supply of bullocks to export processors experienced strong demand. Good heavy weight cows improved by a further 2c to 3c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 724c with a large sample at 671c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 589c to 592c with the occasional sale to 656c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 566c with a good sample averaging 512c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to a top of 664c to average 588c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 518c to 526c with sales to 552c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 460c and made to 518c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to the wholesale meat trade made to 488c/kg. A fair sample of bullocks to export processors made to 435c to average 431c with some to the supermarket trade at 474c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to 402c to average 392c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 405c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 784c/kg. PTIC cows sold open auction made to $2775/head.
