Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock reach 724c at Dalby

September 30 2022 - 5:00am
Light weight yearling steers in demand at Dalby

The supply of stock reduced by 1345 head to 3089 at Dalby. Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 487 head from far western Queensland plus a couple of small consignments from SA and NSW, with the remainder from the usual supply areas.

