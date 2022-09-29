Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster PTIC cows sell for $2650/hd at Gracemere

September 29 2022 - 11:00pm
Cows and calves, PTIC cows dearer at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a slight decrease in yarding on Wednesday with 4113 head offered, comprising 2476 steers, 951 heifers, 622 cows, 17 cows and calves and 47 bulls.

