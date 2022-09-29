Cows and calves, PTIC cows dearer at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a slight decrease in yarding on Wednesday with 4113 head offered, comprising 2476 steers, 951 heifers, 622 cows, 17 cows and calves and 47 bulls.
Cattle were sourced from Mt Coolon to Bowen in the north, south to Miriam Vale and all other local districts.
With some good quality lines of cattle on hand this week, there were increases of 15-30c throughout the prime cattle.
The market eased throughout yearling cattle, however the better quality and good runs of weaners still met with strong competition.
The cows and calves along with the PTIC cows saw good increases this week.
Slaughter steers, sold to 408c, average 396c, steers 500-600kg reached 432c, average 402c, steers 400-500kg sold to 518c, average 426c, steers 330-400kg reached 580c, average 437c, steers 280-330kg made 698c, average 516c, steers 200-280kg sold to 772c, average 586c, and steers under 200kg, sold to 764c, average 597c.
Slaughter cows sold to 370c, average 357c, cows 500-600kg reached 395c, average 358c, cows 400-500kg reached 373c, average 342c, cows 330-400kg reached 384c, average 312c, and cows under 330kg made 332c, average 317c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 408c, average 408c, heifers 400-500kg reached 472c, average 416c, heifers 330-400kg made 470c, average 430c, heifers 280-330kg made 552c, average 430c, heifers 200-280kg reached 542c, average 442c, and heifers under 200kg made 558c, average 457c.
PTIC cows made $2650/hd, average $2394/hd. Cows and calves, sold to $2550/unit, average $2158/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 386c, average 351c, bulls 500-600kg reached 346c, average 310c, and bulls 400-500kg, sold to 364c, average 331c.
WJ and MF Maguire, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 438c weighing 494kg to return $2168/hd. WH9 Grazing, Sarina, sold Brangus cross steers for 528c averaging 376kg to return $1985/hd. REH Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 532c weighing 360kg to return $1915/hd. I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster steers for 698c weighing 301kg to return $2103/hd.
J Ogilvie, Dululu, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 742c weighing 255kg to return $1890/hd. B Crawford, Coowonga, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 748c weighing 233kg to return $1748/hd. Olsson Farming, Wowan, sold Brangus steers for 732c weighing 215kg to return $1578p/hd. Windy Hills Grazing Pty Ltd, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster steers for 742c weighing 204kg to return $1515/hd.
Austral Park, Ridgelands, sold Brangus cows for 366c weighing 693kg to return $2538/hd. Wilshire Cattle Co, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster cows for 370c weighing 645kg to return $2388/hd. AM and EH McCartney, Marlborough, sold Brahman cows for 372c, weighing 559kg to return $2080/hd. Suttor Creek Past Co, Glenden, sold a run of 220 Brahman PTIC cows for 365c weighing 558kg to return $2039/hd.
Brookston Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus heifers for 408c weighing 471kg to return $2330/hd. JR and LA Edgar, Morinish, sold Red Brahman No.1 heifers for 470c, weighing 342kg to return $1609/hd. JG and MA McCartney, Kokotungo, sold Brangus heifers for 552c, weighing 319kg to return $1761/hd. Beth Williams, Kabra, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 548c averaging 304kg to return $1668/hd. D and A Schloss Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster PTIC cows for $2650/hd.
