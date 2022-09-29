Cows and calves, PTIC cows dearer at Gracemere

Austral Park, Ridgelands, sold Brangus cows for 366c weighing 693kg to return $2538/hd. Wilshire Cattle Co, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster cows for 370c weighing 645kg to return $2388/hd. AM and EH McCartney, Marlborough, sold Brahman cows for 372c, weighing 559kg to return $2080/hd. Suttor Creek Past Co, Glenden, sold a run of 220 Brahman PTIC cows for 365c weighing 558kg to return $2039/hd.