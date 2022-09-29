Queensland Country Life
2022 Taroom Cup | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 29 2022 - 6:00am
The Taroom Cup committee may have been nervous ahead of the phantom race meet held on Saturday, a hand forced by the wet weather, but they needn't have worried, as a bold and boisterous crowd headed out for a good time.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

