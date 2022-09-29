The Taroom Cup committee may have been nervous ahead of the phantom race meet held on Saturday, a hand forced by the wet weather, but they needn't have worried, as a bold and boisterous crowd headed out for a good time.
Fears were allayed when around 350 people turned out for a day of sunshine, socialising, the bucking bull and of course fashions on the field.
The fashions on the field theme was Australian Botanicals in keeping with the season.
Best dressed classic lady went to Roma's Katie O'Brien, best dressed contemporary lady was taken out by Kat Haworth from NSW and Brisbane's Jade Barkmeyer claimed best millinery.
Taroom's Matthew and Melanie Ezzy won best dressed couple while the under 18 categories were dominated by local competitors including Hunter Stevens, Halle Lethbridge and Harvey Hay.
A smaller crowd turned out for the horse races held on Sunday with Crompton Racing's Kappy Cino winning the Cup.
