Queensland stud sale records tumble during September 2022

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 6 2022 - 3:00am
Spring ushers in a wave of new stud sale records

BULL breed records were rewritten at least 11 times in September and some sales lifted their average by almost $11,000 from 2021.

