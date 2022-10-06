Spring ushers in a wave of new stud sale records

BULL breed records were rewritten at least 11 times in September and some sales lifted their average by almost $11,000 from 2021.
Out of the 62 Queensland stud beef sale results that appeared in the pages of the Queensland Country Life, during September, 86 per cent recorded improved averages on their 2021 offerings.
In crunching the numbers, the average increase was around $2800 for all 62 stud sales, while for those who did post lifted rates, the average increase was around $3600.
Five of the 10 biggest average climbers in September were Santa Gertrudis sales, highlighted by the Dawson Valley multi-vendor sale (formerly known as the Wandoan Santa Gertrudis sale), which improved its 2021 average by $10,897.
Just as breed records were being written into the history books, those prices were being eclipsed within minutes of each other.
In the Santa Gertrudis sector, three studs claimed the Australian breed record, the first of which was Riverina Roland Sanchez at $160,000 to a partnership comprising of Rob and Eliza Nioa and Clinton Wheatley from WA.
Read Also:
The record lasted less than a fortnight before being broken by Glenn Oaks Sterling S314 at the Santa Central sale in Clifton, by Neil and Rosalie Watson, Watasanta stud, Tamworth, NSW, and Luke and Carly Baker, Annabranch stud, Wandoan for $175,000.
The Bassingthwate family of Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, currently holds the record for Yarrawonga S316, which sold for $250,000 to RL Pastoral Co, Kyogle, NSW, and Nioa Pastoral Co, Allora.
The Droughtmaster breed's decade long record of $180,000 was rewritten twice.
The first was the Geddes family's Oasis stud, which sold Oasis A Long John for $220,000 at the Droughtmaster National Sale to Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton.
The record lasted just over a week when Glenlands reclaimed it at its sale at Bouldercombe with Glenlands J Dampier, which sold for $230,000 to Len, Sue and Margot Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay.
The Charbray breed found a new top price at its national sale at CQLX with Wattlebray Ringer selling for $52,500 to Phillip and Stephanie Nobbs, Moura.
The 5 Star Senepol stud, Jambin, broke its own record for a top-price Senepol bull when it sold 5 Star 210745 to CAP Genomics, Harlin, for $45,000.
The Brangus record also fell with Telpara Hills, Tolga, selling Mach Five 920R4 for $150,000 to the Caldwell family of Milwillah Angus, NSW.
The Charolais record also fell during the first month of spring with Palgrove Ringo first selling to the Bodes of Percol Plains, McKinlay for $115,000.
At the same sale, Palgrove also claimed the record for the top price Ultrablack bull when Palgrove Revolution sold to Gladesvale Station, Richmond for $70,000.
The Charolais record fell again at the Moongool stud's sale at Yuleba when Moongool Revolution was knocked down to David, Lynette, Amy and Blake Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais stud, Inverell, NSW for $265,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.