QUALITY Gympie district grazing and cultivation property River Rose has sold at auction for $1.875 million.
Covering 34 hectares (85 acres), the productive property is located in the premier Scotchy Pocket farming district, about 25 minutes north of Gympie.
The property features a three bedroom brick home with unobstructed views of the Mary River from the verandah.
Other improvements include a second dwelling, a 20x20m high clearance machinery shed, a six bay shed with a cold room, a three bay shed with dual roller doors, and a 13x5m machinery shed.
There is about 28ha of deep, river loam cultivation currently running 30 breeders in six paddocks that are planted with sorghum, oats, blue grass and Rhodes grass. Three other holding paddocks are used to run 40 sheep.
The property also has dams and a 16 megalitre water allocation.
The marketing of River Rose was handled by John Bambling, Bambling Rural.
