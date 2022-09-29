Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Canaga plane crash investigation launched by safety bureau

Updated September 29 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The accident happened near Chinchilla last week.

A Western Downs plane crash which killed young pilot Tom Grey last week is being investigated by Australia's national transport safety body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.