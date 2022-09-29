A Western Downs plane crash which killed young pilot Tom Grey last week is being investigated by Australia's national transport safety body.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will examine the incident site and wreckage at Canaga near Chinchilla and collect relevant evidence, including any recorded data, weather information, witness reports, aircraft operator procedures and maintenance records.
A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate safety action can be taken.
Mr Grey was conducting aerial spraying operations in an Air Tractor AT-502B about 32km east-north-east of Chinchilla on September 19 when the aircraft collided with terrain.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Chinchilla-Wondai Road at about 12.20pm.
The sole occupant of the plane, Mr Grey, aged in his early 30s, died at the scene.
Called 'the world's most popular ag plane' by US manufacturer Air Tractor, more than 1000 of its 502 series aircraft have been manufactured since 1987.
A Mungindi local and Toowoomba Grammar School alumni, the young pilot's death has prompted a wave of tributes on social media from across Queensland and NSW.
