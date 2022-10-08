Santa Gertrudis have been at the core of Toliness Pastoral Company's commercial beef breeding program since the late 1970's.
The family-run operation, involves Alec and Fay Nugent, Andrew and Anna Nugent and Clint and Carroll Abel, running their herd over three properties situated to the south of Tambo.
These properties, which include, Bulburram, Toliness and Highfields, were all purchased by the family in the early 1980's.
The country on these properties consists partly of shaded downs, with the rest comprising developed gidyea brigalow land.
Alec Nugent said seasonal conditions for the year to date have been favourable.
"We've seen the usual buffel and Mitchell grasses and herbages coming through, and we haven't been hit by any damaging weather events. The cattle have been prospering and are in very good condition," Mr Nugent said.
He said the family was fortunate to take ownership of a herd of Santa Gertrudis cattle more than 40 years ago.
"Santa Gertrudis has remained central to our operations since that time. We endeavour to keep a pure herd. Our breeding herd is the heart of our business."
The family concentrate on producing heavy feeder steers and replacement heifers, with steers sold direct to the feedlots and cull heifers sold via paddock sales and AuctionsPlus
With the former being sold predominantly through the Roma Saleyards for consistently solid returns.
To enhance the genetics running though their herd, the family have been purchasing bulls from the Walker family, Strathmore Santa Gertrudis for many years.
"Strathmore bloodlines play an important part in our breeding program."
Mr Nugent said they buy from the annual Strathmore on-property sale at Ravensbourne, Blackall (this year being held on Tuesday, October 18) as its close by, and the bulls are well acclimatised to their conditions.
"The sale provides us with the opportunity to purchase a line of bulls with good fertility, temperament and depth. We don't have to take them too far, and I like to support locals."
"The Walker family provide a professional presentation of their bulls. They've always been friendly and easy to talk in our dealing with them."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
