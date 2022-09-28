Queensland Country Life
Triple B Brangus stud records perfect clearance at 2022 sale

By Kent Ward
Triple B Renegade R139 topped Wednesday's sale at $35,000 after being knocked down to Vella Farming Company, Breadalbane Plains, Proserpine. Picture by Kent Ward.

Brangus bulls hit $35,000 to average $13,545 while commercial purebred No.2 heifers topped at $4400 to set a $2369 per head average at today's Triple B 10th annual production sale.

