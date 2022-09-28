Brangus bulls hit $35,000 to average $13,545 while commercial purebred No.2 heifers topped at $4400 to set a $2369 per head average at today's Triple B 10th annual production sale.
Vendors, Lindsay and Fiona Barlow, Triple B Brangus stud, Dingo, witnessed a complete clearance of the catalogue with cattle selling to two states and increased averages and clearance levels across the board. Male averages increased by $2145 per head over the previous year.
Pacesetter for 2022 was the 24-month-old, 848 kilogram, Triple B Renegade R139 selling for $35,000.
Renegade, a son of the homebred retainee, Triple B Networth N284, delivered scans of 11mm and 8mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 145 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.8 per cent for intramuscular fat.
This intramuscular fat reading was in the top one per cent for the breed.
Taking home the sale opener was Vella Farming Company, Breadalbane Plains, Proserpine.
So strong and consistent was demand throughout the offering that the last two bulls averaged $19,500 topping at $27,000.
Next best at $28,000 was the 21-month-old, Triple B Revolver R291 a 694 kilogram son of Riverview Xander selling to Jackson families, Sandy Banks and Stutzview studs, Tiaro.
Volume support in the bull section of the catalogue was GWK Pastoral Holdings, Injune, taking 11 bulls home at an average of $12,545.
Demand for yearling commercial heifers was spectacular with values hitting $4400 per head.
Sectional sale toppers were a pen of 10 selling for $4400 per head to agent, David Howard, Queensland Rural, Emerald for clients, Thomas and Amanda Dixon, Bagstowe Station, Einsleigh.
Volume buyers of the purebred heifers was the Wilson family, Emu Park taking 40 head topping at $3000 per head for their top 10 head.
