Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Canowindra Santa Gertrudis bull sale sells to 100 per cent clearance

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canowindra Utilise with vendors Jason and Joanne Wolff, Canowindra, agent Randall Spann, Elders, and buyers Karen and Daniel Russell, Echo Hills. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The Wolff family of Canowindra Santa Gertrudis posted a solid average of $15,516 for 31 bulls sold at their 4th annual on-property sale at Emerald on Wednesday, while invited vendors Quandilla Santa Gertrudis, Gunnedah, sold eight bulls for an average of $10,625.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.