The Wolff family of Canowindra Santa Gertrudis posted a solid average of $15,516 for 31 bulls sold at their 4th annual on-property sale at Emerald on Wednesday, while invited vendors Quandilla Santa Gertrudis, Gunnedah, sold eight bulls for an average of $10,625.
All 39 bulls were sold for an overall average of $14,512, achieving a clearance of 100 per cent, both an improvement on last year's sale.
Canowindra stud principals Jason and Joanne Wolff sold two bulls to a top price of $26,000.
First to the top spot was lot 4, Canowindra Vintage, who was sold to Daandine Pastoral Company, Taroom.
The 21-month-old son of Yarrawonga Eureka and Canowindra O21 weighed 875 kg, with an EMA of 143 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements 10 and 13 mm respectively.
Lot 11 followed soon after, as Canowindra Utilise was purchased by the Russell family of Echo Hills Grazing, Springsure.
The 28-month-old sone of Yarrawonga Gun and Canowindra 081, weighed 950 kg, with an EMA of 143 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 42 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements 12 and 16 mm respectively.
Geoff and Karen Russell, Echo Hills, purchased two bulls for an average of $18,000, while their son Daniel Russell purchased another bull for $16,000.
The largest volume buyer on the day was Beco Pastoral Company, Longreach, who took home four bulls at an average price of $9,500.
Bulls went to buyers in the Emerald area, as well as Springsure, Jericho, Taroom, Longreach, Baralaba, Rubyvale, Alpha, Slade Point, Hughenden, Blackwater.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.