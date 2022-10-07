Queensland Country Life
Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale's packed with superior genetics

By Matt Sherrington
October 7 2022 - 8:00pm
The $32,000 top-priced bull of the 2021 sale, Dalmally Jeremy (P), with buyer Larry Farquhar, Calco Droughtmasters, Rolleston, Elders sale agent Andrew Meara, and vendor Rob Brown, Dalmally Grazing Co, Roma. File picture.

On the back of an outstanding result in 2021, confidence is high among the vendors for the 26th annual Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale, on Friday, October 21 from 10am at the Roma Saleyards

