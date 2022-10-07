On the back of an outstanding result in 2021, confidence is high among the vendors for the 26th annual Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale, on Friday, October 21 from 10am at the Roma Saleyards
A total of 34 studs, including four first-time vendors, from Qld and NSW, have selected 132 first-rate bulls for the 2022 sale.
Sale coordinator Sharon Harms said with the current trends in the spring bull selling season, the vendors believe they've catalogued a diverse gene pool of genetics.
"These bulls are suitable for any producer whether it be the commercial sector or stud, they'll meet the market," Mrs Harms said.
The sale attracts buyers from the far north and into the southern regions of NSW.
"The ease of transport out of the largest selling center in the southern hemisphere assures buyers that their purchases get to their destinations swiftly."
The vendors are hoping to equal or better last year's result in which the average price of $9605 paid for the 91 bulls sold bettered the 2020 sale average by $1411. In all 104 bulls were offered in 2021, with an 87.5 per cent clearance rate achieved.
"An ongoing favorable season and a buoyant commercial market, together with a growing female inventory on the back of years of drought, has led to quality selection and investment. Buyers are willing to invest in quality seedstock for both the commercial and stud sector."
Mrs Harms said those attending are invited to the meet and greet event which will be held from 5pm the day prior to the sale.
"There will be drinks and nibbles, a guest speaker and announcements of the Midwest Rural Pair of Bulls competition. This event is kindly sponsored by Royal on 99 with Café 54 catering. Join us to also celebrate the Brahmans 60th anniversary."
Those who're unable to make the trip to Roma can bid online via the Elite Livestock Auctions platform.
The bulls will be penned for inspection from 3pm on Thursday, October 20.
For enquiries please call Elders, Nutrien Livestock and GDL, and the Droughtmaster Australia office.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.