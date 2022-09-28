Genetics from Ivery Downs Speckle Park are headed to the far reaches of Australia following their inaugural Spot On The Money online genetics auction.
Stud principals Dale and Stacey Jones, Colinton, watched on Saturday as buyers from Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland helped 27/27 embryo packages sell to $3600/embryo and average $2046/embryo and 18/18 semen lots sell to $860/straw and average $361/straw.
Top selling semen lot was Battalion Upper Class (BAT Q43), selling for $860 per straw to Charlie Sutherland of Deeargee Speckle Park, Uralla, NSW.
The Jones believe that to be a record price achieved at auction for an Australian-bred Speckle Park bull.
Battalion Upper Class is the maternal brother to Battalion Heartbreaker R16, the world-record holding Speckle Park heifer who sold for $100,000 to Ivery Downs this year in the Scone Speckle Park sale.
Top selling embryo was Codiak Putnam Gnk 61y X Double S Belva 154B, selling for $3600 per embryo, also to Charlie Sutherland.
154B is dam to current Champion of the World - Miss World - Speckle Park, Greenwood Jealousy 83J, who is also owned by Ivery Downs.
Mr Sutherland runs about 450 commercial cows with the aim to incorporate more Speckle Park using their own bulls.
He said he planned to use the genetics as soon as possible.
"The semen will go into a flush program using my own donors, and then I'll look at putting in the embryos in January in a big embryo program," Mr Sutherland said.
Volume buyer was Douglas Comb of Crocodile Creek Speckle Park, Megalong and Kanimbla Valleys, NSW.
Ms Jones said they were humbled by the interest and participation from the Speckle Park Community for their inaugural sale.
She said their aim was to increase the availability of the best quality genetics for the growing breed.
"We gathered together some of the finest genetics on offer from both here and Canada and made them readily available," Ms Jones said.
"It is fantastic to see that those genetics will be going to the far reaches of the country - that's exactly what we wanted."
Ivery Downs is now working toward its first on-farm, multi-vendor sale for 2023.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
