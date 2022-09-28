Queensland Country Life
Ivery Downs Speckle Park semen tops at $860 per straw

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 28 2022 - 2:00am
Top selling semen lot was Battalion Upper Class (BAT Q43), selling for $860 per straw to Charlie Sutherland of Deeargee Speckle Park, Uralla, New South Wales. Picture Ivery Downs

Genetics from Ivery Downs Speckle Park are headed to the far reaches of Australia following their inaugural Spot On The Money online genetics auction.

