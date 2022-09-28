Queensland Country Life
Wet weather and lack of storage could threaten hopes for bumper CQ crop

By Clare Adcock
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:35pm, first published 8:30pm
Gordon and Rohan Staal are in the swing of harvest earlier than usual due to the wet weather predicted. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Central Queensland growers are experiencing one of their best seasons in living memory, but a wet weather forecast and lack of available storage facilities has forced them to invest in their own infrastructure.

