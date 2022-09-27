Marellan Shorthorns showed yet again that their bulls are "bred for Bos Indicus cows," evident in their popularity with northern commercial buyers at the annual on-property sale on Tuesday, driving them to an average of $18,780 for 50 bulls and 100 per cent clearance.
All bar one bull was sold to commercial buyers from Queensland, with the exception being the top-priced lot 27, Marellan Yeoval Eagle, which was sold for $36,000 to Royalla Shorthorn Beef, Yeoval, NSW.
The 21-month-old son of Marellan Sid and Marellan Camelot weighed 772kg, with an EMA of 116 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 44 cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 9 and 14 mm respectively.
Yeoval Eagle was described by the vendors as "an outstanding slick coated, mobile red sire," and was credited on his weight for day of age, which they said was "off the charts."
The largest volume buyer was Appleton Cattle Company, Belyando, who secured 9 bulls at an average price of $18,555.
Bulls went to commercial buyers in Middlemount, Belyando, Dysart, Clermont, Dingo, Capella, Theodore, Springsure, Charters Towers, Sarina, Alpha, Rolleston, Gogango, and Collinsville.
11 Brahman heifers pregtested-in-calf to bull Marellan United were also sold for $2950/head.
The Job's also offered two JBS Thousand Guineas Shorthorn Strip Loins, which were sold for a combined total of $3700, with all 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Destiny Rescue.
