Marellan Shorthorns prove popular with commercial buyers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 27 2022 - 9:00am
Neilson and Sue Job, Royalla Shorthorn Beef, with Lincoln Job, Marellan Shorthorns, and top priced Marellan Yeoval Eagle. Picture: Clare Adcock

Marellan Shorthorns showed yet again that their bulls are "bred for Bos Indicus cows," evident in their popularity with northern commercial buyers at the annual on-property sale on Tuesday, driving them to an average of $18,780 for 50 bulls and 100 per cent clearance.

