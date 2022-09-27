THE support of new and returning buyers has helped Meldon Park Simmental stud achieve a perfect clearance and $32,500 peak at its annual sale on Tuesday.
In the breakdown, all 86 bulls offered by Cecil Plains stud Meldon Park, Mary Valley stud, Navillus Park and Djuan stud K.B.V, were sold at an overall average of $13,436.
While the top price of Tuesday's sale was the same as in 2021, the sale's average was well up on the 2021 result of $11,599 for the same amount of bulls.
The packed crowd of 38 registered bidders that gathered at the Rolleston Livestock and Grain Selling Centre did not have to wait long for the sale to reach its peak of $32,500 as the fifth bull in the catalogue Meldon Park R89 was knocked down to Lucrana Simmental stud, Texas.
A 24-month-old son of K.B.V Prosecutor and out of Meldon Park N41 weighed 952 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 10 millimetres, an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres and measured 42 centimetres in the working gear.
Claiming the honour of being the sale's second-top price bull went to the 30th bull in the catalogue, Meldon Park R80, which was knocked down for $30,000 to Lake Lofty Pty Ltd, Injune.
The 24-month-old son of Bandeeka Jamaica and out of Meldon Park Livin' It Up weighed 890kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and six millimetres, an EMA of 143sqcm and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Topping Navillus Park's draft of six bulls, which all sold at an average of $15,000, was Navillus Park R37, which was purchased by Murray Smith, Bauhina, for $24,000.
A 24-month-old son of Billa Park Lock 'N' Load and out of Navillus Park N14 weighed 913kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 13mm and 10mm, an EMA of 138sqcm and measured 41.5cm in the working gear.
Finishing atop K.B.V's draft of five bulls, which all sold at an average of $12,800, was K.B.V Revolver, which sold to Spelta Grazing Springsure for $19,000.
The 22-month-old son of Sylvandale Grampian and out of K.B.V Kylie weighed 867kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10mm and 7mm, an EMA of 132sqcm and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
Leading the sale's volume buyers was Murray Smith, Bauhina, nine bulls at an average of $13,222 and Heslin Cattle Company, Baralaba, seven bulls at an average of $12,142.
