Duaringa-based NCC Brahmans has ordered a Big Mack of a different variety, in the form of a highly sought after American bull.
The Nobbs family recently signed a deal with American-based stud V8 Ranch for the exclusive rights to use V8 179/8 Big Mack.
After touring the Texas ranch earlier in the year, NCC stud principal Brett Nobbs said he admired Big Mack's combination of size and balance, which he hopes to introduce into his own family's herd.
"We're always looking for new and different genetics to introduce into our own operation and this bull ticked a lot of boxes," Mr Nobbs said.
"His bone, balance and overall size while still being really well balanced and athletic were what really caught my eye.
"He's a lot bigger bull than we would usually go for, but with that combination of traits, we are confident he can introduce a bit of size into his calves while not losing any of that great balance or mobility."
V8 Ranch's Catherine Williams Neumayr said she was thrilled to have come to an agreement with NCC Brahmans.
"Brett is one my favourite fellow cattle breeders to watch. He is a visionary with a great program that sets records every year," she said.
"Brett seemed to enjoy looking at all the cattle, but he was on a mission to see Big Mack, having previously viewed his video on our YouTube channel.
"Mr. V8 179/8 Big Mack was out breeding cows, and when Brett saw him, he said that Big Mack was impressive in the video, but even better in real life.
"It's a big honour for another V8 bull to be used in the NCC Brahmans program."
The deal comes after NCC Brahmans secured the rights to the jet-black coloured Brahman bull Polled Smoke.
"There has been quite a bit of interest in his genetics already," Mr Nobbs said,
"A lot of that has come from Brangus breeders, but a variety of other producers have shown an interest as well.
"For us, we really like tying to bring in new genetics to try and find something a bit different.
"Polled Smoke is one of those bulls that has all the traits and data you'd want, coupled with that bit of a point of difference with his colour."
