NCC Brahman stud signs deal with V8 ranch in Texas for rights to Mr. V8 179/8 Big Mack bull

By Billy Jupp
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:00am
V8 179/8 Big Mack's genetics will be available through NCC Brahmans after the stud signed an exclusive rights deal. Picture supplied by V8 Ranch.

Duaringa-based NCC Brahmans has ordered a Big Mack of a different variety, in the form of a highly sought after American bull.

