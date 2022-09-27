AFTER a two-year COVID-19-enforced hiatus the Goondiwindi polo event made its grand return last Saturday, albeit in unconventional style.
As social distancing restrictions became a thing of the past a big crowd gathered to enjoy the highly-anticipated event, however the weather intervened causing the fields to be too wet for play.
However, the spirit of locals and visitors who had made the journey from across Queensland and NSW to the Goondiwindi polo grounds could not be dampened.
Good times flowed regardless of the lack of competition and instead all attention turned to the Grazing at the Polo luncheon, which offered a variety of locally sourced produce and ingredients.
A highlight of the region's social events calendar, the successful return has inspired organisers to already begin planning for the 2023 edition of the event.
