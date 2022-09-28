Strong competition for weaners at Moreton

Lyne Brothers sold restocker yearling steers and light feeder steers for 555.2c or $1851 and 537.2c or $1955, respectively. Feeder heifers from Mick and Melissa Self sold to 469.2c to come back at $1838. Glenn and Janelle Cahill consigned grain assisted heifers that sold for 471.2c or $2874.

