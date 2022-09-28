Strong competition for weaners at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 287 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to dearer rates with well finished cattle in short supply.
Lines of weaner steers and heifers met with very strong competition as did backgrounder and feeder cattle.
All export cattle also sold to dearer rates with the bull market above expectations.
Weaner steers from Max and Patricia Linde sold for 625.2c/kg to return $1448. Scott and Tracey Hall sold yearling heifers to 479.2c to come back at $1533. Potential show weaners were consigned by John Doonan and sold for 709.2c to realise $1596.
Lyne Brothers sold restocker yearling steers and light feeder steers for 555.2c or $1851 and 537.2c or $1955, respectively. Feeder heifers from Mick and Melissa Self sold to 469.2c to come back at $1838. Glenn and Janelle Cahill consigned grain assisted heifers that sold for 471.2c or $2874.
Full mouth ox from Pecan Pastoral made 416.2c or $3059. Lyndell Smith sold heavy cows for 379.2c to return $2654. Medium cows from Mike Baker made 374.2c to come back at $1790. Paul and Lisa Laycock sold a bull for 357.2c to realise $2983.
