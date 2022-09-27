Records are set to be broken and it is particularly humbling when you break your own records.
That's what happened at the Roma Store Sale on Tuesday when Jeremy and Julie Shaw of JS Grazing, Injune, offered a line 151 purebred Angus heifers aged 11 to 12 months to sell for a new record of $3800.
The entire draft averaged $3112/head and topped at 1041c/kg.
With a top weight of 365 kilograms through to a bottom weight of 305kg, the heifers were well handled, yard weaned, and had been bunk trained.
Last year, Jeremy and Julie Shaw offered a line of 180 replacement heifers that sold for a record breaking top price of $2644 a head to average $2557.
The Shaws manage their renowned Millah Murrah blood herd over an aggregation of four properties in the Injune district.
"Two years ago, we moved from selling all steers and heifers to just offering a line of replacement heifers," Mr Shaw said.
"We retain our steers and feed them in our feedlot for the Coles domestic 100-day market."
Mr Shaw said they were delighted with Tuesday's result.
"We are very proud of the cattle we breed, and these results justify what we spend on buying our breeding genetics," he said
At the recent 2022 Millah Murrah bull sale, the couple bought three Angus sires to average $51,000/head.
Selling agent Brad Neven, Watkins and Co, Roma, said the competition was very strong with buying support both on the ground and interfaced through Elite Livestock Auctions.
"We had buyers operating from Central Queensland through into NSW," he said.
