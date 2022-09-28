Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers 280-330kg kick $209 higher, average $2139/hd on AuctionsPlus

September 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers in demand

CATTLE

Cattle numbers on AuctionsPlus jumped 10 per cent last week, hitting 13,574 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.