Weaner steers in demand

Cattle numbers on AuctionsPlus jumped 10 per cent last week, hitting 13,574 head.
Steers 200-280kg slipped $179/head lower to average $1702/head, while 280-330kg steers kicked $209 higher, averaging $2139/head. They sold to an above average clearance rate, at 93pc and 90pc, respectively.
From Stonehenge, a line of 186 Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertrudis cross weaned steers aged five to 10 months and averaging 249kg lwt returned $1890/head.
Steers 330-400kg sold to a 90pc clearance rate, averaging $163 higher at $2328/head.
Steers 400kg+ slipped $8 to average $2473/head - equating to 569c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $349 lower, at $1805/head.
Heifers 330-400kg and 400kg+ both averaged higher, jumping $59 and $171/head, respectively. The 400kg+ lines averaged $2443/head, while the 330-400kg heifers averaged $2282/head.
The pregnancy tested in-calf heifer market was down $492/head to average $2210/head.
From Wandoan, a line of 54 Charolais/Charbray and Droughtmaster cross heifers, aged 16 to 24 months, weighing 337kg lwt, PTIC to Ultrablack, Droughtmaster and Shorthorn bulls sold for $2020/head
PTIC cows averaged $329 higher, at $2964/head, with a 73pc clearance.
Sheep and lamb listings for the week surged 87pc last week, to 79,625 head - the highest weekly total since late March.
A surge in new season lamb listings drove the increased offering, with lambs accounting for 62pc of the market.
Crossbred lamb listings were up 80pc, with the 18,072 head averaging $135/head, back $9 with a 89pc clearance rate.
Merino wether lambs sold from $78-$140, averaging $117/head, back $5, with a 65pc clearance rate.
From Thallon, a line of 1200 store wether lambs, weighing 44kg lwt returned $111, to a buyer in NSW.
First-cross ewe lambs saw 11,922 head offered, more than doubling the previous week's listings, and averaging $191/head, back $17.
Composite/other breed lambs achieved a 100pc clearance rate and sold from $84-$145, averaging $125/head.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes averaged $174/head, back $8, while SIL shedding breed ewes averaged $344/head, up $66.
Merino ewe hoggets reached a 74pc clearance. Prices ranged from $165-$320, to average $241/head, up $34.
Merino ewe listings sold from $67-$170, averaging $153/head, with a 43pc clearance rate, while first-cross ewes averaged $261/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.