Young lightweight cattle in demand at Toowoomba

The number of stock penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced by 67 head to 209.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a small selection of cows.
Buyer attendance was good and included the regular feed and trade operators plus a large line up of restockers and onlookers.
The better quality yarding of young light weight cattle returning to the paddock experienced stronger support from restockers and sold to a dearer trend.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed for the domestic market also sold to strong competition. The small selection of cows met keen demand from export processors as well as restockers.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 750c/kg. A fair selection of yearling steers under 280kg also to restockers made to 678c to average 635c/kg. Yearling steers to feed averaged from 552c to 568c with sales to 638c with restockers paying to 676c/kg for steers in the same weight range.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 598c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made from 492c to 586c, with the occasional sale to the local meat trade at 468c/kg.
The best of the cows to export processors made to 335c with plain condition lines returning to the paddock at an average of 322c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.