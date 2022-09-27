Younger cattle in demand at Woodford

There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market continued to strengthen for weaners and younger cattle, while cows and feeders remained firm.
Ian Burgess, Gregors Creek, sold a pen of Brangus weaner steers for $1590. Bev Jensen, Kilcoy, sold a line of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1480. Ramon Devere, Kureelpa, sold Speckle Park calves, six to eight weeks, for $600.
Robert Sippel, Woodford, sold a pen of Brangus steers for $1975. Larry Williams, Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey cows for $1810 and steer calves for $1250. Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold Limousin male calves for $1300. Allan Thornton, Woolmar, sold Brangus cows for $1680, male calves for $1490 and heifers for $1200.
Monte Cassino Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1340. Ben Mason, Woodford, sold a line of Brangus heifer calves for $1210. Adrianne Pty Ltd, Wamuran, sold a Brangus bull for $2260.
