Brangus weaner steers sell for $1590 at Woodford

September 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Younger cattle in demand at Woodford

There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market continued to strengthen for weaners and younger cattle, while cows and feeders remained firm.

