While Brangus have been utilised in the Dyer family's program for close to 20 years, it has only been in the last five that the breed has become their central focus.
Operating as Apsley Cattle Company, Chris and Jill Dyer run the business in conjunction with Chris's brother, Michael and his wife Leigh in the Barcaldine region.
Chris and Jill live and work on 15,925 hectares at Stainburn Downs, 20 kilometres west of Aramac, while Michael and Leigh are situated at Bloomfield Station, on 8400ha of country, 30km east of Alpha, which is where their mother Beryl also resides.
Chris Dyer said the family carries out their breeding activities at Stainburn Downs, where maiden heifers are kept.
"Weaner steers are sent to Bloomfield where they've been grown out and sold privately to the JBS Beef City feedlot as heavy feeder steers at 450 to 500kg liveweight for the last two years," Mr Dyer said.
In May of 2021, the family purchased the 9050ha block, Ingleside, near Muttaburra.
"Ingleside is also used for breeding purposes," Mr Dyer said.
"We bought the block as it's close to home and because the country we were agisting on was running low on water and feed," he said.
"Ingleside is predominantly Mitchell grass Downs country, which is in very good order.
"There was feed on it when we bought it, which has flourished even more since the season improved.
"The rain started a bit late, but it has been a terrific season across all three of our properties."
Commencing operations with a mixed Brahman and Brangus herd the family have gradually shifted to producing pure Brangus containing at least 50 per cent Brahman content.
"This decision was purely price-driven.
"It's easier to get a better looking line of cattle with Brangus and we're breeding them as black as we can to suit the current market demand for this type.
"We keep the Brahman content high to ensure the toughness of that breed remains in the herd."
The family is running close to 1650 productive females plus their maiden heifers across Stainburn Downs and Ingleside.
"All females are preg-tested, with no second chances given for those that test empty," Mr Dyer said.
"For the last couple of years our fertility rate has been between 83 to 84 per cent," he said.
"Prior to destocking in 2015 we were at 87pc for conception, so I think we'll get back to that figure, or higher, quite easily."
The Dyers few cattle that don't hit the heavy feeder weight specifications are sold as bullocks, while cull heifers are sold at 350 to 400kg.
"We recently got good returns on cows and cull heifers at Blackall.
"The heifers averaged 532kg and 587kg and returned 407 cents per kilogram and 386c/kg respectively, while the cows weighed 540kg and returned 373c/kg."
To improve the Brangus genetics running through their herd the Dyers have been buying bulls from the Rockhampton Brangus Sale for more than a decade.
"It's good to be able to get all the bulls we require at one sale instead of having to travel to multiple sales to achieve the same goal.
"Most of the bulls at the Rocky sale are from Queensland-based studs so they're already well acclimatised to our conditions here."
The Dyers bought seven bulls at the 2021 sale, for which they've had no issues with to date.
"They're all performing very well for us."
Mr Dyer said it has been a welcome change to have good prices and seasons at the one time.
"Hopefully it'll stay like this for the foreseeable future."
He said the feedback they've received from the feedlots regarding their Brangus article has all been good.
"We're also starting to attract repeat buyers. The last lot we sold to the feedlots attracted a premium. Brangus are performing for us."
The 64th annual ABCA Rockhampton Brangus Sale will be held on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11, at CQLX, Gracemere.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
