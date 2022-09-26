THE country's brightest young students have been enjoying the experience of a lifetime by visiting some of the state's biggest agricultural operations as part of a prestigious competition.
A group of 20 university students from across the country have been participating in a development week as part of the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Competition (ICMJ).
Beginning on Saturday with a special session with Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong in Brisbane, which covered latest issues affecting the Australian industry and introduced to the grading systems used in the United States.
From there, the group was given a guided tour of Mort & Co's Grassdale Feedlot near Dalby and will also visit NH Foods Oakey Beef Exports, Australian Country Choice and SunPork's processing facility, Swickers at Kingaroy as well as the Kilcoy Global Food innovation hub on the Sunshine Coast.
At the conclusion of the week, five students will be selected for the Australian ICMJ team, which will compete in the United States next year.
The development week comes after the annual Australian ICMJ competition, which was held for the first time since 2019 back in July of this year.
University of Queensland agribusiness student Katja Zaph said the development week had been enlightening and the focus on beef production was of particular interest to her, given she had grown up on vegetable farm in Germany.
"It was great to grow up on a farm, but I wasn't too interested in carrying it on back home until I came over here, worked on a property and discovered how much I loved working with animals," Ms Zaph said.
"Once I heard about UQ's ICMJ team I thought it was a cool idea and I started going to practice classes before going to Wagga Wagga.
"ICMJ gives us such a wonderful opportunity to go out, make connections and experience new things.
"I'm so thankful to be selected to for this tour and I'm really grateful to ICMJ and the sponsors for giving us the chance to see so many wonderful things."
University of Sydney animal science Rachel Franklin echoed Ms Zaph's sentiments, saying the ICMJ program had given her several opportunities after growing up in Sydney.
"I've really enjoyed the whole experience with ICMJ after studying a unit on it at university," Ms Franklin.
"I was hooked on it straight away because it was such a new thing for me, especially because with my degree there really isn't too much of a focus on the red meat industry.
"This tour has been a really great chance to meet and network with new people, as well as to see a lot of different parts of the supply chain."
Australian ICMJ team coach Melanie Smith said the week was designed to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the red meat supply chain, the innovation efforts that support it, and the career pathways it offers.
"Our mission is to inspire and develop the next generation of leaders in the red meat industry and a big part of that is understanding Australia's position within the global supply chain," she said.
"We want students to understand consumer demands, both here in Australia and overseas."
