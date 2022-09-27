Queensland Country Life
CMC Rocks returns to Queensland after three year hiatus

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
September 27 2022 - 4:00am
22,000 patrons attended the festival across the three days. Picture: CMC Rocks Qld

Queensland country music fans were keen to get back to Willowbank after a three and a half year hiatus, with 22,000 patrons attending the CMC Rocks festival over the weekend to see the star-studded line-up, headlined by Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans.

