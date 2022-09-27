Queensland country music fans were keen to get back to Willowbank after a three and a half year hiatus, with 22,000 patrons attending the CMC Rocks festival over the weekend to see the star-studded line-up, headlined by Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans.
At the conclusion of the three-day event, the CMC Rocks team announced next year's festival dates, with the event returning to March for it's 15th anniversary.
CMC Rocks 2023 will again be held at Willowbank raceway between Wednesday 15th and Sunday 19th of March next year, with the full artist line-up set to be released on Tuesday 11th of October.
"We waited a long time to put on this year's show, and we knew it was going to be spectacular," Chairman of Chugg Entertainment, Michael Chugg said.
"Everyone involved, from the artists, staff, crew and especially our CMC Rocks fans, absolutely outdid themselves. And you better believe we're going to do it all again in just six months' time."
"It's been an incredible, emotional weekend for all of us - the fans, the artists and all who have been working behind the scenes to pull off this triumphant return," Festival Director, Potts Entertainment, Jeremy Dylan said.
"The loyalty of our fans is awe-inspiring and they came to party.
"We felt the love and we know Brad, Kane, Morgan and everyone who stepped onto that stage did as well.
"After three and a half years, it felt like we came back stronger than ever and now we're barrelling into 2023, as we return to March for what is going to be the biggest CMC Rocks yet."
Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said two festivals within six months would be a huge boost to the region and inject millions of dollars into Ipswich's economy.
"CMC Rocks 2022 was incredible this weekend and we're thrilled to be welcoming the event back to Ipswich in 2023 to its regular timeslot in March," Mayor Harding said.
"This world class festival is a highlight on the event calendar for people from all over Australia and around the world and having it twice within six months is a win-win for everyone."
