Bonus tax deductions to be introduced for training and technology

By Helen Warnock
October 1 2022 - 2:00am
Boost for skills and technology

The 2022-23 Federal Budget included measures to provide bonus tax deductions for training employees or improving digital operations. This was not legislated prior to the election being announced so it was not entirely clear if the new government would proceed with these measures.

