Boost for skills and technology

The 2022-23 Federal Budget included measures to provide bonus tax deductions for training employees or improving digital operations. This was not legislated prior to the election being announced so it was not entirely clear if the new government would proceed with these measures.
Last month it was announced that the new government would proceed and Treasury has released draft legislation for public comment. If passed this would allow small businesses (turnover under $50 million) to claim a 120 per cent deduction on the costs of training staff or buying digital equipment and software. The cost must be incurred between March 29, 2022 and June 30, 2024 with the claims being made in the 2023 and 2024 tax returns.
The training costs must be for employees only. These do not include the cost of training the business owners, their relatives or independent contractors. It must be work related and provided by an external registered training provider. The training can be in-person or online.
The Technology Investment Boost covers costs incurred for the purpose of improving digital operations or digitising business operations. It can include the cost of depreciating assets and is limited to a maximum bonus deduction of $20,000 - i.e. 20pc of $100,000 spent. This could include hardware and equipment, software, systems and services that facilitate the use of computer networks. It also includes digital media and marketing and setting up E-commerce. Not included under the boost are salary and wage costs, training costs, capital works costs or financing costs.
An example: If you were to install a new computer system but you needed to alter your floor plan to include a new secure room. Your staff were to spend time being trained in the new software and systems and you borrowed money to cover the costs of this new system. The only cost on which you would be able to get the additional 20pc deduction would be on the purchase cost of the computer hardware and software. All other additional costs are excluded from the 20pc boost.
Note this legislation is not yet law and if passed the rules could have changed.
