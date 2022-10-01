Wheat futures rally

Global wheat futures markets rallied sharply last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilised more troops to continue his war in Ukraine.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged higher after Putin told fellow Russians he had conscripted 300,000 troops to fight in Ukraine. Markets gave back much of these gains later in the week on broad based declines in commodity markets on building recessionary fears.
Traders are torn between the ongoing supply fears out of the Black Sea against the backdrop of sluggish demand, a massive Russian wheat harvest and the surging United States dollar, which makes most imports more expensive.
Global buyers are being comforted by a Russian wheat crop which continues to grow. Russian analyst Sovecon raised its forecast for the 2022 wheat harvest to a record large 100 million tonnes. If realised, the crop would be 25mt larger than last year's harvest.
A crop of this size would allow for wheat exports of around 46mt which would be close to half of the world wheat imports for the 2022-23 marketing year.
Non-Russian forecasters are less ambitious on the size the country's wheat crop. All agree it will comfortably exceed 90mt.
Speculative wheat futures markets were quick to rally after Putin doubled down on his war in Ukraine, but Black Sea and European cash markets were little changed.
Global wheat importers have little interest in chasing wheat while Russian wheat stocks are forecast to balloon this year after the massive harvest. The International Grains Council expected Russian wheat stocks to double to 22.5mt by the end of the current season.
Wet weather continues to impact local grain markets.
Northern grain markets were firmer last week as the rain and localised flooding plays havoc with on logistics.
Some areas in northern New South Wales and southern Queensland received a further 50 millimteres of rain in the past week, forcing traders to chase alternative supplies. Darling Downs barley bids jumped $5 to $375 delivered with stockfeed wheat steady at $380 a tonne.
While the delivered markets remain firm, traders are nervous about the ongoing logistics snarls and quality uncertainties, leaving them cautious about chasing new crop up-county supplies.
New crop barley harvest in southern Queensland is still a few weeks away from starting, with wheat around 10 days later.
