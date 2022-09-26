The Central Reds bull sale, held at the Emerald Saleyards on Monday, saw an improvement in both the top price and overall average on last year's sale, with Mostyndale Droughtmasters taking top spot for the second year in a row.
While 39 of the 54 bulls offered were sold under the hammer to a clearance of 72 per cent, a further five bulls were sold following the conclusion of the sale, with an overall clearance of 81 per cent and sale average of $8204.
Bulls were offered by the Smith family of Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar; Josh Perry, Strathfield 9JE Droughtmasters, Clermont; the Orphant family, Seymour Droughtmasters, Gunalda; the Woolcock family, Mostyndale Droughtmasters; Springsure; the Barrett family, Konjuli Droughtmasters, Woolooga; the Harvey family, Kenlogan Droughtmasters, Clermont; the Angus family, Hillside Droughtmasters, Charters Towers; Tomas Flohr, Red River stud, Nebo; the Clarke family, Molan Droughtmasters, Thangool; and Wetheron Droughtmasters, Capella.
Top price honours went to Lot 20, Mostyndale 1165, offered by Kevin and Leesa Woolcock and purchased by the Whitehead family, Satellite, Springsure, for $18,000.
The 27-month-old son of Huntly Reproduction and Mostyndale 761 weighed 926kg, the second heaviest bull of the catalogue, with rib and rump fat measurements of 7 and 10 mm, a scrotal circumference of 37.5 cm, and an EMA of 147 sq cm, also the second highest of the draft.
Buyer Anthony Whitehead said he was very happy with the overall standard of bulls on offer at the sale, but the top-priced sire was definitely his pick of the catalogue.
"He's a beautiful bull, he's got a lot of length, good depth through him and plenty of muscle across the shoulders," he said.
"As soon as we walked in I said full stars on him, let's see if we can get him.
"I like a good surfboard back, where they've got plenty of thickness from their rump right up to their shoulder.
"These fellas will all be going to our Droughtmaster heifers and maybe one of them will go to the cows."
While the family also own Charolais bulls to put over their older cows, Mr Whitehead said that Droughtmasters have had a consistently positive impact on their commercial herd over the years.
"We've been in the beef industry in Queensland since 1956, through my family and from everything we've seen so far, we've tried most breeds and Droughtmasters are the great constant," he said.
"Just the standard of bullocks that Droughtmasters produce are very good, they go well in the saleyards here for us.
"The cows are very easy doing and they don't take much to turn around when it's been dry to put the weight back on again, we've found that they do very well, and on the whole they're quite a placid breed."
Mostyndale stud principal Leesa Woolcock said that she and Kevin were happy to improve on last year's average, as well as achieving the top price sale again.
"We were proud to present that bull because we thought he was the full package, with a good temperament, the figures and a nice, tropical coat," Ms Woolcock said.
"It's not very often you get one that has everything and the temperament as well."
Mostyndale achieved an average of $8500 for their 17 bulls sold.
Topping the vendor averages was Vale View and Wetheron, both with an average of $11,000 for four and two bulls respectively. Vale View achieved a top price of $16,000 twice, while Wetheron topped at $17,000.
The remaining vendor averages and top prices were as follows:
The Whitehead family were the largest volume buyer on the day, taking home five bulls for an average price of $11,400, while Redfield Pastoral, Blackwater, secured four bulls at an average of $7500.
Bulls went to buyers in the Emerald area as well as Springsure, Clermont, Blackwater, Eidsvold, Capella, Nebo, Gindie, Mackay, Mount Surprise and South Australia.
