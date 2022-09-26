Queensland Country Life
Central Reds Droughtmaster sale improves top price and overall average

By Clare Adcock
September 26 2022 - 9:00am
Mostyndale 1165 with selling agent Dane Pearce, Nutrien, vendor Kevin Woolcock, and vuyers Anthony and Philippa Whitehead. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Central Reds bull sale, held at the Emerald Saleyards on Monday, saw an improvement in both the top price and overall average on last year's sale, with Mostyndale Droughtmasters taking top spot for the second year in a row.

