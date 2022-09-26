Queensland Country Life
Transport Minister Mark Bailey commissions EV charging station in Longreach

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:00am
Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the Longreach EV charging station. Picture supplied.

Longreach is officially connected to Queensland's Electric Super Highway.

