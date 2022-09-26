Longreach is officially connected to Queensland's Electric Super Highway.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey officially commissioned the charger, the second of 24 to join the network, in Longreach on Monday, September 26.
According to Mr Bailey, the big barriers to transitioning to electric vehicles in the private sector are the availability of chargers plus range anxiety, which he said was why the government's roll-out was so important.
"The Palaszczuk government is committed to Queensland's net zero future, and a big part of that is transitioning our transport sector," Mr Bailey said. "We're already doing this work on our public transport network, but we want to see even more private electric vehicles on Queensland roads."
The charging station at Longreach joins Kingaroy as the newest additions to the super highway map in the state, and will be updated on google maps and charging network maps as well.
There's one one 75kW station and one 22kW station available at Longreach, and it will cost $0.30 per kWh to charge an EV at any Queensland Electric Super Highway location.
Apart from Longreach, the phase 3 western Queensland rollout includes Charters Towers, Hughenden, Julia Creek, Cloncurry, Mount Isa, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Winton, Barcaldine, Blackall, Emerald, Dingo, Charleville, Roma, Miles, Kingaroy, Esk, Richmond, Kynuna, Injune, Rolleston, St George and Cunnamulla.
Mr Bailey said the Super Highway would connect regional areas to create more tourism and economic development opportunities.
"As an EV driver I know how important the spacing, ease of access and speed of charging can be when you're on a road trip so I'm proud to deliver better charging infrastructure for everyone who needs it," Mr Bailey said.
"Use of the existing Electric Super Highway is at an all time high, with nearly 7 million carbon-free kilometres travelled on Queensland roads to date.
"That's the equivalent of removing 516 internal combustion engine vehicles from the roads and saving as much as 1776 tonnes of CO2 emissions - a terrific result for our environment."
Mr Bailey said $10m was available in co-funding for local governments and organisations to build EV chargers around the state as part of the state's Zero Emission Vehicle strategy.
"This compliments the $3000 rebates on selected Electric Vehicles available as we seek to kick start the second hand market," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
