Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Angus weaner steers sell to $1890 at Toogoolawah

September 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers aged 10 months that sold for $1930 at Toogoolawah.

There were 1620 head yarded at Toogoolawah on Friday highlighted by some glorious lines of backgrounder and weaner steers and heifers which resulted in those cattle selling to a stronger market to a larger panel of buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.