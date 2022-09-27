The Baker family, Eidsvold, sold Angus cross heifers eight months for $1350 and $1270 and Droughtmaster heifers six months for $1100 and $1060. The Golinski family, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers six to eight months for $1200. T1Y Pty Ltd sold Brahman cross heifers six months for $1130. The Pierce family, Rockhampton, sold Shorthorn cross heifers six months for $1090. Cory Kruger sold Droughtmaster heifers six months to $1000.