There were 1620 head yarded at Toogoolawah on Friday highlighted by some glorious lines of backgrounder and weaner steers and heifers which resulted in those cattle selling to a stronger market to a larger panel of buyers.
Feeder cattle and cows and calves sold to a fully firm market for the quality offered.
Baker Family Partnership, Gayndah, sold 20 month Santa steers for $2260 and 18 month steers for $2180. Droughtmaster cross steers 16 months account Wotonga sold for $2100 and their 14-month-old steers sold for $1980, $1900 and $1850.
The Baker family, Eidsvold, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers eight months for $1850 and Angus cross steers for $1890 and $1780. Short N Tall Farming, Beaudesert, sold Angus cross steers 12-14 months to $1810. Charbray steers 10 months account Cair Conditioning, Mt Sylvia, sold for $1980 and the Droughtmaster steers sold to $1770.
Rivermead Pty Ltd from Fernvale sold Charolais cross steers eight to 10 months for $1880. Glendale Partnership from Harlin sold Simmental cross steers eight to 10 months for $1900 and Droughtmaster steers to $1810. Fernvale Past. sold Charolais cross steers eight months to $1790. Charolais cross steers eight months from the Golinski family, Colinton, sold to $1750.
The Eggleston family, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster steers six to eight months for $1670. T1Y Pty Ltd, Woolooga, sold Charbray cross steers six months to $1670. Tandora Past., Maryborough, sold Limousin cross steers eight months for $1860 and Charolais cross steers from $1760 to $1870. Gavin Wolff Harlin sold Charolais cross steers six months for $1670.
In the heifer section Stark and Ploetz, Manumbar, sold Brangus cross heifers PTIC for $2500 and Charolais cross heifers PTIC from $2140 to $2240. The Baker family, Eidsvold, sold PTIC Droughtmaster heifers 24 months for $2320. Scott and Tracey Hall, Rosevale, sold PTIC Charbray cross heifers for $2120. Santa cross heifers 20-24 months from the Baker Family Partnership sold from $2140 to $2300.
A Cousins Trust, Harlin, sold Brangus heifers 16 months for $1930. A great line of Simmental cross heifers 12-15 months account Wotonga, Middlemount, sold to $1950, $1910 and $1800 while the Droughtmaster portion sold for $1790 and $1730. The O'Connor family sold Limousin cross heifers 15 months to $1800.
Cair Conditioning, Mt Sylvia, sold Charbray weaner heifers eight months for $1460. Angus cross heifers eight to 10 months account Short N Tall Farming sold to $1530. Rivermead Pty Ltd sold Charolais cross heifers six to eight months for $1450 and $1340. Tandora, Maryborough, sold Charolais cross heifers eight months from $1290 to $1390 and Limousin cross heifers for $1300 and $1310.
The Baker family, Eidsvold, sold Angus cross heifers eight months for $1350 and $1270 and Droughtmaster heifers six months for $1100 and $1060. The Golinski family, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers six to eight months for $1200. T1Y Pty Ltd sold Brahman cross heifers six months for $1130. The Pierce family, Rockhampton, sold Shorthorn cross heifers six months for $1090. Cory Kruger sold Droughtmaster heifers six months to $1000.
K and T Cook sold Charbray cross cows and calves to $2500 and Brahman cows and calves to $2200. R and E Zwynenberg sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $2140. PTIC cows account K and T Cook sold to $2040. Brahman empty cows account Ivery Downs sold to $1670. Cary Cobbin, Purga, sold chance mated Brahman cross cows to $1400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.