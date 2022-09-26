Queensland Country Life
PTIC Droughtmaster heifers hit $2700 at Beaudesert

September 26 2022 - 6:00am
Kristen Bettridge and Dave Marshall, representing Rathdowney House Pastoral, who sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1840.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a very strong market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

