Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a very strong market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
An outstanding line of PTIC cows and heifers came to hand and met hot competition from both local and travelled buyers. Weaner steers and heifers sold very well.
The O'Neill family, Mt Oweenee Station, sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $2100. Euro cross steers 15 months account M and M Platell Farming Co., Josephville, sold for $1950. Matt and Kylie Haack, Josephville, sold Santa Hereford cross steers 12 months for $1880.
Rathdowney House Pastoral sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1840. Santa weaner steers account Graeme and Karen Richards, Palen Creek, sold for $1820. Ross Gilbert, Rosevale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1790. Limousin cross weaner steers account Peter and Nicole Blyton, Beaudesert, sold for $1800.
Chris and Karen Lawson, Running Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1520. The O'Neill Family sold Droughtmaster heifers PTIC for $2700. Santa weaner heifers account Graeme and Karen Richards sold for $1475. Nobbyview Partnership, Glamorgan Vale, sold Speckle Park cross heifers 14 months for $1460.
Euro cross heifers 12 months account M and M Platell Farming Co. sold for $1380. Angus cross weaner heifers from the Krause family, Marburg, sold for $1280. Chris and Karen Lawson sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $1260. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Palen Creek Enterprises sold for $1210. PTIC Charbray cows from the O'Neill family sold for $2350.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday October 8, starting at 9.30am.
