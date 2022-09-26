The founding president of the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) was honoured with a memorial at the Augathella Digger's 50th Anniversary Campdraft on the weekend.
James Ashley McKay (OAM), affectionately known as Ashley, was instrumental in the formation of the ACA and was the founding president from 1972 to 1982 and later vice president for a further 10 years.
Together with his wife Doris, he played a fundamental position in the early success and growth of this Association.
In 2019 he was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his dedication to the sport.
Not only was Mr McKay passionate about campdrafting, he was an advocate for the rural and beef industries, particularly through organisations such as the Cattlemen's Union of Australia and Property Rights Australia.
Sadly Mr McKay died as a result from a horse riding accident while mustering cattle for a campdraft event on his property Cherry Hills, Injune on April 21 last year.
Former ACA president Cameron McIntyre said Mr McKay was an exceptional person.
"He was a thinker, having the ability to analyse any situation, argument or project that he was engaged in," he said.
"Ashley was renowned for the way in which he could cut to the core of any debate and promote an extremely logical outcome.
"Dorothy and Ashley worked tirelessly together advocating for improvements in the rural communities and the beef industry. Ashley's integrity, passion and foresight will always be an inspiration to me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.