Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ashley McKay memorial unveiled at Augathella draft

By Robyn Paine
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doris McKay, Ray Mayne and ACA president Rohan Marks at the unveiling of a new memorial for Ashley McKay. Picture: Robyn Paine

The founding president of the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) was honoured with a memorial at the Augathella Digger's 50th Anniversary Campdraft on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.