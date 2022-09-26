Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cows and calves sell for $2660 at Eumundi

September 26 2022 - 5:00am
Cows and calves that sold for $2660 at Eumundi.

There were 348 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. The market remained firm, with all buyers in attendance.

