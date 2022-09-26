Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold a line of Charbray males, six to seven months, for $1460. Siro Bisinella, Yandina, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1960 and $1780 and a bull for $2390. BW Beef, Veteran, sold lines of Shorthorn steers for $1745 and $1455. Dan Marr, Kenilworth, sold a line of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1300.

