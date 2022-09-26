There were 348 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. The market remained firm, with all buyers in attendance.
Anne Pollen, Montville, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2660. Wade Johnstone, Bollier, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $2310. Desmond Harper, Pomona, sold medium Brahman cows for $1660. Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold a Hereford bull for $2420.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold a line of Charbray males, six to seven months, for $1460. Siro Bisinella, Yandina, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1960 and $1780 and a bull for $2390. BW Beef, Veteran, sold lines of Shorthorn steers for $1745 and $1455. Dan Marr, Kenilworth, sold a line of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1300.
Matthew Trace, Moy Pocket, sold Dairy vealer calves for $1000. Bill Lindsey, Kenilworth, sold lines of Droughtmaster male calves for $1260 and $1140. Gary Alford, Glastonbury, sold Brangus steers for $2030 and $1960, a Limousin bull for $2340 and Brangus weaner males for $1490.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.