Dumaresq livestock fattening and cropping options

DUMARESQ River property Willow Bend is widely regarded as one of the pick properties of the region, with the ability to fatten livestock and grow crops.
Covering 584 hectares (1444 acres) of flat to undulating, open grazing country, Willow Bend is being offered by John Leonard from Greymare.
Willow Bend is situated 11km east of Texas and is well located to major feedlots, saleyards and abattoirs.
The property has been used to consistently background 200 steers a year in addition to fattening cull cows and running other livestock.
Long, deep sections of the Dumaresq form Willow Bend's southern boundary. The river's alluvial flats with its shallow water tables are renowned for both fattening livestock and for cropping, especially lucerne.
Willow Bend has a 40 megalitre water access licence to ground water, a lengthy frontage on Alpin Creek, large dams and equipped wells supplying water to concrete troughs.
Structural improvements include the main, highset residence set in shaded gardens on the creek bank.
There are also two large hay sheds, a machinery shed and workshop, shearing shed, lock-up storage shed and a solid set of cattle yards.
Mr Leonard's 1038ha (2565 acres) Greymare property Glengariffe west of Warwick will also be auctioned on November 11.
Both Willow Bend and Glengariff are being offered for sale to allow in preparation for retirement.
Willow Bend will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on October 21.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural.
