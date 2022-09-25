Each of the states that keeps the authentic Australian tradition of bronco branding alive finished with a team or team member engraving their name on a trophy at the end of the national championships at Jundah.
There were plenty of people on hand on Saturday, September 24 to watch as 13 novice teams, 29 singles teams and 17 doubles teams from Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory caught either three calves within six minutes, or for doubles, five calves within the allotted time.
At the end of the dusty day of good-natured bush competition, the Maxvale team, with Cory Ferguson as catcher, claimed the national open singles title with a combined time of 7:18.67 from two rounds.
In the doubles contest, it was the combined time of 9:48.09 that was enough to win it for the East Macs, Alice Springs, while the Ahern Contracting team from Charleville took out the novice title and the Tim Pitman Memorial.
Chris Reynolds, Copley, SA was the best groundsperson over the day of competition while Herb Geiger's horse Jackie, from Windorah, was the best horse on the ground.
The sport was first performed competitively at Alice Springs in 1984, and Stonehenge held the first Queensland event in 1991.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
