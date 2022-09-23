BELLEVUE Dorper and White Dorper stud has achieved a 100 per cent clearance, $5600 top twice and a $2573 average at its 14th annual on-property ram sale.
In the breakdown of the Friday's sale at the Curtis family's Millmerran property, 60 Dorper rams sold at an average of $1900 and topped at $3200, while 60 White Dorper rams sold at an average of $3246 and topped at $5600.
The first-top priced ram was a White Dorper purchased by Mike Hetherington, Yilgangandi Unit Trust, Bimbi, Nindi-Thana, Thallon, who purchased the ram because of his good data, good length and depth.
They breed sheep to dress out at the 24 kilogram mark and this ram will suit their commercial needs.
Yilgangandi Unit Trust also picked up a second White Dorper ram for $5400.
Read Also:
The second ram to reach the top of $5600 was purchased by Scott and Penelope Arthur, RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, who are long-term repeat buyers of the Bellevue White Dorpers.
Mr Arthur said the ram was a triplet and had good style with good figures.
The Ram had a birthweight of -0.5 and then he had 5.0 positive weaning weight, while he was in the 61 percentile at 8.6 for post weaning weight.
The second White Dorper ram RD Pastoral purchased was a single lamb with BWT of -0.3, WWT of 6.6, PWWT of 9,5 and Mr Arthur said was a softer ram and will run with their commercial herd at Roma.
The top Dorper Ram was shared by JD and SL Mollee, Hodgson and, David Gordon, Peronne, Injune, who purchased two rams for $3200 and BP and AP Curran, Ivesham, Longreach.
Colby Ede, Auctioneer, Nutrien Toowoomba said "it was a good buyers gallery with strong support from Western Queensland, Longreach, Barcaldine, Mitchell, Charleville and then down into Ginerio, Bundarra, Koorawatha and Yetman in NSW.
Bellevue stud principal David Curtis put the sale's success down to the tremendous support from commercial buyers and the confidence of buyers from western areas that had not had a great season in the past but were now enjoying a good season.
Mr Curtis said buyers were also chasing specific traits his rams were known for and their data underpins what Bellevue are doing in regards to low birth weight, grass preparation and being ready for Queensland conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.