Bellevue Dorper and White Dorper 2022 ram sale attracts commercial prime lamb producers

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
Updated September 23 2022 - 10:49am, first published 9:00am
Vendors, David and Sophie Curtis, Bellevue, with buyer David Hetherington, Yilgangandi Unit Trust, Bimbi, Nindi-Thana, Thallon with one of the two $5600 White Dorper rams. Picture by Jane Lowe.

BELLEVUE Dorper and White Dorper stud has achieved a 100 per cent clearance, $5600 top twice and a $2573 average at its 14th annual on-property ram sale.

