Family farming business Brisbane Valley Protein has joined forces with independent-living community Kingsford Terrace Corinda, serving up some tasty farm to fork produce for retiree residents each week.
The project is the brainchild of fourth generation farming siblings Duncan Brown and Selena Gomersall who produce beef, chicken and quail on a 1100 hectare farm at Coominya, 80km west of Brisbane, as well as accessing locally grown lamb and pork for their customers.
"This is a really exciting opportunity for us to provide our meat direct from our farm to the Kingsford Terrace residents and to base our award-winning chef Jason Peppler in their kitchen,'' Mr Brown said.
"It's a collaboration that is something unique yet really makes sense.
"Our mission is to feed and grow communities through sustainable, innovative agriculture.
"We are slowly turning our property into a diverse agriculture and food production hub capable of growing, processing and exporting poultry, beef and quail.'
Residents of Kingsford Terrace will be able to order Cryovaced meat packages on a weekly basis, as well as boxes of locally grown fruit and vegetables
Brisbane Valley Protein proudly produces the world's largest quails for consumption.
"When I first tried quail it was love at first bite, but I've always found it fiddly and difficult to eat,'' Mr Brown said.
"The original breeding stock came from the Hunter Valley and we've been selecting the biggest birds to continue breeding. Instead of the typical 180 to 200 grams our quails are 300 to 450 grams.''
Operated by Queensland company Aura Holdings, Director Tim Russell said the unique collaboration would be highly beneficial for both residents and the produce company, and hoped that the venture would be the start of a long and successful partnership.
"We hope this partnership will excite our residents when they discover just what is being produced so close to Brisbane," he said.
"There is a real interest among them for meat that is ethically produced.
"This collaboration has only recently launched but our residents are already enjoying the convenience of having high quality meats delivered to them at affordable prices.
"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and they say they can really taste the difference of fresh, farm direct meat compared to the supermarket offerings.''
Each month, a two-course dinner will be provided for residents to enjoy Brisbane Valley Protein produce together, as well as regular barbecue events and farm tours where they will be able to see where the meat is produced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.