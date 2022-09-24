Queensland Country Life
Brisbane Valley Protein providing retirees with farm fresh produce

Clare Adcock
September 24 2022 - 9:00am
Residents of Kingsford Terrace will be able to order Cryovaced meat packages on a weekly basis. Pictures: Supplied

Family farming business Brisbane Valley Protein has joined forces with independent-living community Kingsford Terrace Corinda, serving up some tasty farm to fork produce for retiree residents each week.

