Scenic Rim horse country makes $2.25 million

By Mark Phelps
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
THE 98 hectare (243 acre) Christmas Creek Valley horse property Lara Downs has sold at auction for $2.25 million, slightly above pre-sale expectations.

