While John Baccon has trialled several crossbreeds over the years he's always come back to producing lines of pure Droughtmasters.
Mr Baccon and his family lived in the Clermont area for most of his life, but four years ago he bought Summer Hills at Bajool and moved there, then purchased Edenvale at Mount Larcom a year later.
The 890ha on Summer Hills and 283ha on Edenvale are coastal blocks, consisting of creek flats rising up to ridges, which have received what Mr Baccon considers "perfect" rain this year.
"The rainfall has been consistent, but we haven't had any flooding. It has filled the dam, and the cattle are looking great," he said.
Mr Baccon began breeding Droughtmasters in the late 1970's due to the breeds' temperament, suitability for their country, and ease of marketing.
Mr Baccons' son James sells weaners into the feeder market via CQLX at Gracemere, while John grow out steers to Jap Ox weight to thigh 300kg-range and cull heifers to the low 300kg-mark, which are sold to JBS.
"The returns through the meatworks have been mind-blowing in recent times. The last lot of steers I sold through JBS returned $3000 per head. I've got some more ready to go that way now."
Before moving to Summer Hills Mr Baccon was putting the bulls in the paddock from November/December to March/April, but has since shifted leaving the bulls in all-year-round.
"We cull any cows that come in empty and also remove old cows, over 10-years-old, from the program. By being strict on fertility we generally achieve a conception rate in the 90 per cent range."
Mr Baccon has purchased bulls from Strathfield, Minlacowie and Wingfield studs for many years. It was due to this long-held relationship that he's bought bulls at the two CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale's that have been held to date.
"I bought a bull online from Wingfield at the inaugural CQ sale and I attended the 2021 sale where I purchased a Strathfield bull.
"These studs' bulls have always been durable and have performed well in our herd and environment. The two we bought at the sale were good value for money as well. The Perry's. Spann's and Nicole Mills are great people to deal with.
"There are lots of good studs with great bloodlines at the sale. It's great to see these young people coming through and doing well."
Mr Baccon said at his age he's happy to keep running the program how it has been for years.
"It's up to the younger generation to decide in what direction they'd like to take the business forward.
"We will be looking at re-organising our stud operation in the near future."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
