Dirranbandi's new eye-popping mural captures rich history

An artist has been painting the town of Dirranbandi sepia, capturing its rich wool and cotton-growing history in an eye-popping mural.
Victorian artist Simon White recently painted a variety of images at the caravan park, showcasing the town's history and development from the turn of the 20th century to the 1940s.
The mural shows a steam train, a plane, Balonne Motors, a stock transport truck, wool bales, a cafe, and other buildings.
Working from old photographs, White used an air gun, spray cans and paint brushes to apply the black and white and sepia images over six days.
White, who lives in the Gippsland region, drove more than 1400km to the site after caravan park owner Nikki Pulfer came across his work on social media and commissioned him.
"I got here on Saturday (September 10), cleaned and primed the wall and got stuck into drafting it up and then started painting," White said.
The artist said he had more than enough photos to work with, so it was a tough job whittling it down to seven scenes.
"We chose the steam train, which came through Dirranbandi from 1900 to 1905 or so. We also chose the plane in front of Balonne Motors, which was here in about 1940. The plane actually used to land on the road sometimes to get some fuel or drop off supplies," White said.
Ms Pulfer said she hoped the artwork would encourage visitors to be involved in the town's history.
"I think when you involve people in a little bit of the history of the town, and also what's happening currently, they actually connect with it. They remember, and that's what this is about," Ms Pulfer said.
"It's a great little place and we've got an awful lot to offer, but historically, a lot of folks just drove through. They would stop at the bakery and then keep driving.
"To draw them down to not only the river precinct, but also to draw them into the caravan park, you want to give them a reason to not only go past, but to stay."
Ms Pulfer said Dirranbandi was once a thriving metropolis of 2000 people, but as soon as the steam train stopped and the floor fell out of the wool industry, it began to shrink.
Originally a school and hospital chaplain from Caloundra at the Sunshine Coast, Ms Pulfer moved to the town three and a half years ago to renovate the old chapel on the park's grounds.
Now she can offer the town a place to stay and a one-of-a-kind mural to admire.
"You really want to try and revive that and make it a lovely little place that people come and stay and rest and enjoy everything that we've got to offer," she said.
The big trip north has been fruitful for White, who has also painted an angling mural at the Dirranbandi Fishing Club and the busy interior of a shearing shed on the Bollon Heritage Centre shearing shed museum.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
