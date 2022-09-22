Values strong at Eidsvold

There were 430 head of cattle yarded at the Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday with prices remaining firm to stronger for most areas.
Heavy bulls and cows sold to top of 360-370c with heavy bulls making $3608 and good cows making $2209.
Weaner steers and weaner heifers remained firm to dearer pending quality with light feeder no.1 heifers topping at 560c to return $1600. A small sample of feeder steers made 530c to return $2150.
Brahman / Brahman cross steers also saw an improvement to last week's rates.
Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 530c at 405kg returning $2147/hd. Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 626c at 307kg returning $1925/hd.
Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 654c at 293kg returning $1921/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 654c at 243kg returning $1591/hd.
Brangus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 718c at 247kg returning $1777/hd. Charbray cross steers from Monto sold for 718c at 257kg returning $1851/hd.
Mundubbera Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 526c at 259kg returning $1362/hd. Hereford cross heifers from Theodore sold for 548c at 203kg returning $1114/hd. Santa cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 550c at 283kg returning $1562/hd.
Droughtmaster bulls from Monto sold for 368c at 980kg returning $3608/hd.
Droughtmaster cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 362c at 610kg returning $2209/hd. Brangus cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $2020/unit.
