Droughtmaster feeder steers make 530c/$2147 at Eidsvold

Updated September 22 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 10:00am
Values strong at Eidsvold

There were 430 head of cattle yarded at the Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday with prices remaining firm to stronger for most areas.

