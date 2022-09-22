Big increase in numbers at Dalby

The number of stock penned increased by 2039 head to 4434 at Dalby on Wednesday.
Export buyer attendance was good and included local and Victorian processors.
Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 86 head from SA, 115 from far western Queensland, plus 323 from NSW.
The usual panel of feed and trade buyers and restockers were also present and operating.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers experience very strong support for the quality penned. Yearling steers to feed followed a similar trend with improvements in places. All classes of yearling heifers to feed sold to a dearer market.
A good quality lineup of bullocks averaged 2c/kg dearer. Plain condition cows to restockers averaged 13c/kg better. However good heavy cows to export processors struggled to maintain the levels of the previous sale.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock were well supplied and made to 740c to average 665c/kg. Yearling steers to feed averaged from 564c to 571c with sales to 640c with some to restockers reaching 702c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 606c with a good sample at 500c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 610c to average 563c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 564c to average from 478c to 528c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 526c to average 487c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to the local meat trade made to 445c, and the bullock portion to export processors made to 444c to average 435c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows returning to the paddock averaged 369c, some PTIC lines reaching 420c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to 399c a fair sample averaging 390c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 398c, with the occasional bull to restocker at 438c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.