Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 734c, heifers hit 578c at Gracemere

Updated September 22 2022 - 9:13pm, first published September 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality yearling heifers and steers offered at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 4256 head offered, comprising 2132 steers, 1474 heifers, 548 cows, 16 cows and calves and 86 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.