Quality yearling heifers and steers offered at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 4256 head offered, comprising 2132 steers, 1474 heifers, 548 cows, 16 cows and calves and 86 bulls.
Cattle came from Bowen and Mount Coolon through to Miriam Vale and west towards Clermont.
It was a good quality and conditioned yarding overall and there were more heavier, finished bullocks than seen for some time. There were excellent lines of yearling heifers and steers which was reflected in prices.
There was a full field of restocker and feeder buyers along with an additional processor to compete.
Slaughter steers sold to 405c, average 390c, steers 500-600kg reached 422c, average 399c, steers 400-500kg sold to 508c, average 449c, steers 330-400kg reached 624c, average 506c, steers 280-330kg made 684c, average 581c, steers 200-280kg sold to 734c, average 635c, and steers under 200kg sold to 734c, average 623c.
Slaughter cows sold to 351c, average 342c, cows 500-600kg reached 364c, average 344c, cows 400-500kg reached 404c, average 336c, cows 330-400kg reached 344c, average 299c, and cows under 330kg made 376c, average 311c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 379c, average 377c, heifers 400-500kg reached 450c, average 412c, heifers 330-400kg made 526c, average 441c, heifers 280-330kg made 498c, average 407c, heifers 200-280kg reached 578c, average 474c, and heifers under 200kg made 572c, average 457c.
PTIC cows made $1650/hd, average $1514/hd. Cows and calves sold to $2650/unit, average $2094/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 361c, average 336c, bulls 500-600kg reached 405c, average 339c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 386c, average 359c.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers averaging 396c weighing 586kg to return $2321/hd. Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba, sold Angus cross steers for 488c weighing 425kg to return $2078/hd. T Mylrea, Calliope, sold Brahman steers for 522c weighing 391kg to return $2041/hd. KG and MG Stewart, Ridgelands, sold Brangus steers for 626c weighing 308kg to return $1929/hd.
AC Ferris, Ogmore, sold Brahman cross steers for 668c weighing 274kg to return $1831/hd. M and M Price, sold Charbray weaner steers for 696c weighing 247kg to return $1723/hd. R Colls, Gumlu, sold Charbray steers for 734c weighing 215kg to return $1583/hd.
Malvern Developments, Tungamull, sold a run of Angus steers for 674c weighing 210kg to return $1422/hd. R and R Murray, Canoona, sold a pen of Santa cross steers for 718c weighing 206kg to return $1481/hd. G and K Beck, Marlborough, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 674c weighing 203kg to return $1374/hd.
Beak Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brahman cross cows for 364c weighing 579kg to return $2108/hd. Parker Cattle Co, Westwood, sold Droughtmaster cows for 374c weighing 497kg to return $1862/hd.
MacGibbon Holdings, Nebo, sold Brangus heifers for 464c weighing 391kg to return $1818/hd. I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold Brangus heifers for 518c weighing 385kg to return $1995/hd. SW and AM Moller, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 478c weighing 381kg to return $1825/hd. G and L Smith, Bowen, sold Simbrah heifers for 574c weighing 255kg to return $1464/hd.
